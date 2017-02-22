Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German Ifo Business Confidence Index
22.02.17 10:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results for February were released.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8428 against the pound, 1.0639 against the Swiss franc, 1.0506 against the U.S. dollar and 119.03 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,04979
|1,05357
|-0,0038
|-0,36%
|22.02./11:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,04979
|-0,36%
|11:46
= Realtime
