Euro Little Changed After German Ifo Business Confidence Index




22.02.17 10:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results for February were released.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8428 against the pound, 1.0639 against the Swiss franc, 1.0506 against the U.S. dollar and 119.03 against the yen.


