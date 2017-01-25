Euro Little Changed After German Ifo Business Climate Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey data for January was released.





After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8564 against the pound, 1.0736 against the Swiss franc, 1.0728 against the U.S. dollar and 121.93 against the yen.

