Euro Little Changed After German GDP, Gfk Consumer Sentiment Index
23.02.17 08:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's final GDP data for the fourth quarter and Gfk consumer sentiment index for March were released in pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.
After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8487 against the pound, 1.0667 against the Swiss franc, 1.0556 against the U.S. dollar and 119.57 against the yen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05532
|1,05552
|-0,0002
|-0,02%
|23.02./10:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05532
|-0,02%
|10:33
= Realtime
