Euro Little Changed After German GDP, Gfk Consumer Sentiment Index




23.02.17 08:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's final GDP data for the fourth quarter and Gfk consumer sentiment index for March were released in pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.


After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8487 against the pound, 1.0667 against the Swiss franc, 1.0556 against the U.S. dollar and 119.57 against the yen.


