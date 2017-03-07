Euro Little Changed After German Factory Orders

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis has published German factory orders for January.



Following the data, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 1.0602 against the greenback, 1.0695 against the franc, 0.8629 against the pound and 120.56 against the yen around 2:03 am ET.

