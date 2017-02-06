Euro Little Changed After German Factory Orders

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis published Germany's factory orders data for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET

After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





As of 2:03 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8623 against the pound, 1.0691 against the Swiss franc, 1.0765 against the U.S. dollar and 121.34 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM