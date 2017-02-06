Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German Construction PMI Report
06.02.17 09:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Monday, Markit released Germany's construction PMI data for for January.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:34 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8629 against the pound, 1.0688 against the Swiss franc, 1.0747 against the U.S. dollar and 121.04 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07347
|1,0788
|-0,0053
|-0,49%
|06.02./11:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07347
|-0,49%
|11:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|147
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|11:00
|283344
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|05.02.17
|2393
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|04.02.17
|66287
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|01.02.17
|Löschung
|27.01.17