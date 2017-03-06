Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German Construction PMI
06.03.17 09:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit released Germany's construction PMI data for February.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8663 against the pound, 1.0719 against the Swiss franc, 1.0633 against the U.S. dollar and 120.81 against the yen.
