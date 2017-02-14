Euro Little Changed After German CPI, GDP Reports

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis published Germany's fourth quarter GDP and final inflation data for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.





After these reports, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8467 against the pound, 1.0665 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 120.37 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM