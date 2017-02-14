Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German CPI, GDP Reports
14.02.17 08:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis published Germany's fourth quarter GDP and final inflation data for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.
After these reports, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8467 against the pound, 1.0665 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 120.37 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06144
|1,05966
|0,0018
|+0,17%
|14.02./08:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06144
|+0,17%
|08:38
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|283515
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|00:15
|243
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|13.02.17
|66291
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|12.02.17
|2397
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|12.02.17
|Löschung
|27.01.17