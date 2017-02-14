Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After German CPI, GDP Reports




14.02.17 08:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis published Germany's fourth quarter GDP and final inflation data for January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.


After these reports, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8467 against the pound, 1.0665 against the Swiss franc, 1.0620 against the U.S. dollar and 120.37 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06144 1,05966 0,0018 +0,17% 14.02./08:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06144 +0,17%  08:38
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283515 QV ultimate (unlimited) 00:15
243 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 13.02.17
66291 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 12.02.17
2397 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 12.02.17
  Löschung 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...