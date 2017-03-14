Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German CPI Data
14.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis issued Germany's final inflation data for February.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8763 against the pound, 1.0737 against the Swiss franc, 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar and 122.40 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06428
|1,06523
|-0,0009
|-0,09%
|14.03./09:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06428
|-0,09%
|09:41
