Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After German CPI Data




14.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis issued Germany's final inflation data for February.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8763 against the pound, 1.0737 against the Swiss franc, 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar and 122.40 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06428 1,06523 -0,0009 -0,09% 14.03./09:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06428 -0,09%  09:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284212 QV ultimate (unlimited) 08:46
8 DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO. 13.03.17
352 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 11.03.17
2414 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...