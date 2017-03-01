Euro Little Changed After German CPI Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German statistical office Destatis released its preliminary consumer price report for February at 8:00 am ET Wednesday.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 0.8553 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0524 against the U.S. dollar and 119.79 against the yen around 8:03 am ET.


