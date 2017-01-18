Euro Little Changed After German CPI Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.01.17 08:20
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German statistical office Destatis released its final consumer prices report for December in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:04 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8645 against the pound, 1.0725 against the Swiss franc, 1.0679 against the U.S. dollar and 120.95 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



