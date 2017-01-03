Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German CPI
03.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German consumer price inflation for December at 8:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 1.0388 against the greenback, 122.76 against the yen, 1.0705 against the franc and 0.8461 against the pound around 8:04 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,04208
|1,04634
|-0,0043
|-0,41%
|03.01./19:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,04208
|-0,41%
|19:50
= Realtime
