Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance
17.03.17 11:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat released euro area foreign trade data for January.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 6:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8691 against the pound, 1.0717 against the Swiss franc, 1.0772 against the U.S. dollar and 121.96 against the yen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07411
|1,07714
|-0,003
|-0,28%
|17.03./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07411
|-0,28%
|12:07
= Realtime
