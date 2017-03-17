Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.03.17 11:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat released euro area foreign trade data for January.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 6:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8691 against the pound, 1.0717 against the Swiss franc, 1.0772 against the U.S. dollar and 121.96 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



