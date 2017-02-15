Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance




15.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone foreign trade data for December was released.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 5:02 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8494 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0557 against the U.S. dollar and 120.85 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05523 1,05785 -0,0026 -0,25% 15.02./12:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05523 -0,25%  12:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283602 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:40
270 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 12:18
66291 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 12.02.17
2397 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 12.02.17
  Löschung 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...