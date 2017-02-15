Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance
15.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone foreign trade data for December was released.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 5:02 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8494 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0557 against the U.S. dollar and 120.85 against the yen.
