Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance
16.01.17 11:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone foreign trade data for November was released.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8778 against the pound, 1.0719 against the Swiss franc, 1.0589 against the U.S. dollar and 120.96 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
= Realtime
