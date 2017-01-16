Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Balance

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.01.17 11:16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone foreign trade data for November was released.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8778 against the pound, 1.0719 against the Swiss franc, 1.0589 against the U.S. dollar and 120.96 against the yen.


