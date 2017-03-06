Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data for March was released.





After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.0616 against the pound, 1.0705 against the Swiss franc, 0.8653 against the U.S. dollar and 120.66 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM