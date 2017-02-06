Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment index has been released.





Following the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8615 against the pound, 1.0686 against the Swiss franc, 1.0749 against the U.S. dollar and 120.94 against the yen.

