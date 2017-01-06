Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Retail Sales, Economic Sentiment Survey

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone retail sales for November and economic sentiment survey results for December at 5:00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.





The euro was trading at 1.0600 against the greenback, 122.94 against the yen, 0.8558 against the pound and 1.0714 against the Swiss franc around 5:01 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

