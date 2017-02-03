Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Retail Sales Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat released euro area retail sales for December.





After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8603 against the pound, 1.0743 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0695 against the Swiss franc and 121.50 against the yen.

