Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI




24.03.17 10:16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit published euro area PMI for March.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8645 against the pound, 1.0714 against the Swiss franc, 1.0799 against the U.S. dollar and 120.08 against the yen.


