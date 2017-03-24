Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI
24.03.17 10:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit published euro area PMI for March.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8645 against the pound, 1.0714 against the Swiss franc, 1.0799 against the U.S. dollar and 120.08 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,08001
|1,07824
|0,0018
|+0,16%
|24.03./12:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,08001
|+0,16%
|12:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|284522
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|12:27
|372
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|23.03.17
|2416
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|23.03.17
|27
|DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO.
|20.03.17
|11
|Funktioniert Fibonnaci?
|16.03.17