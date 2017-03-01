Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI
01.03.17 10:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Markit released its February manufacturing PMI for the eurozone.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8517 against the pound, 1.0644 against the Swiss franc, 1.0543 against the U.S. dollar and 119.76 against the yen.
