Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI




21.02.17 10:16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Tuesday, Markit published Eurozone flash PMI data for February.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8501 against the pound, 1.0636 against the Swiss franc, 1.0564 against the U.S. dollar and 119.94 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05422 1,06144 -0,0072 -0,68% 21.02./13:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05422 -0,68%  13:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283698 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:39
300 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 12:25
2402 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 20.02.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...