Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI
21.02.17 10:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Tuesday, Markit published Eurozone flash PMI data for February.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8501 against the pound, 1.0636 against the Swiss franc, 1.0564 against the U.S. dollar and 119.94 against the yen.
