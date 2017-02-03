Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI
03.02.17 10:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Friday, Markit released its January services PMI for the eurozone.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8581 against the pound, 1.0683 against the Swiss franc, 1.0744 against the U.S. dollar and 121.55 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07391
|1,07605
|-0,0021
|-0,20%
|03.02./12:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07396
|-0,19%
|12:16
= Realtime
