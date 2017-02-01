Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.17 10:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Markit released its January manufacturing PMI for the eurozone.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8584 against the pound, 1.0683 against the Swiss franc, 1.0799 against the U.S. dollar and 122.39 against the yen.


