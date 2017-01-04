Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Inflation Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Eurozone flash inflation data for December at 5.00 am ET Wednesday, the euro changed little against the other major counterparts.





The euro was trading at 1.0440 against the greenback, 122.89 against the yen, 0.8504 against the pound and 1.0708 against the Swiss franc around 5:02 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

