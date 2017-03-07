Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After Eurozone GDP Data




07.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat has released Eurozone final GDP data for the fourth quarter at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.


Following the data, the the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 0.8658 against the pound, 1.0721 against the franc, 1.0564 against the greenback and 120.41 against the yen around 5:02 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05733 1,05822 -0,0009 -0,08% 07.03./12:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05733 -0,08%  12:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284073 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:14
330 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 05.03.17
2412 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 02.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...