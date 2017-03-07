Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone GDP Data
07.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat has released Eurozone final GDP data for the fourth quarter at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.
Following the data, the the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 0.8658 against the pound, 1.0721 against the franc, 1.0564 against the greenback and 120.41 against the yen around 5:02 am ET.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05733
|1,05822
|-0,0009
|-0,08%
|07.03./12:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05733
|-0,08%
|12:20
