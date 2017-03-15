Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Employment Rate
15.03.17 11:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat has released the Eurozone unemployment rate for the fourth quarter at 6:00 am ET Wednesday.
Following the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 0.8711 against the pound, 1.0628 against the greenback, 1.0719 against the franc, 121.84 against the yen around 6:02 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06233
|1,06088
|0,0014
|+0,14%
|15.03./12:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06233
|+0,14%
|12:59
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|354
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|10:26
|284273
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|10:26
|8
|DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO.
|13.03.17
|2414
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|09.03.17
|39
|Stirbt der Euro in Italien?
|20.02.17