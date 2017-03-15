Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Employment Rate

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.03.17 11:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat has released the Eurozone unemployment rate for the fourth quarter at 6:00 am ET Wednesday.


Following the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 0.8711 against the pound, 1.0628 against the greenback, 1.0719 against the franc, 121.84 against the yen around 6:02 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



