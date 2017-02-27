Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, the European Commission released euro area economic sentiment survey results for February.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8514 against the pound, 1.0056 against the Swiss franc, 1.0584 against the U.S. dollar and 118.81 against the yen.


