Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Construction Output




17.02.17 11:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat published Eurozone construction output for December at 5.00 ET Wednesday.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 0.8577 against the pound, 1.0642 against the greenback, 1.0639 against the Swiss franc and 120.15 against the yen, around 5:03 am ET


