Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Construction Output
17.02.17 11:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat published Eurozone construction output for December at 5.00 ET Wednesday.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 0.8577 against the pound, 1.0642 against the greenback, 1.0639 against the Swiss franc and 120.15 against the yen, around 5:03 am ET
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06483
|1,0669
|-0,0021
|-0,19%
|17.02./12:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06483
|-0,19%
|12:41
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|283658
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|12:17
|294
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|10:32
|2398
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|16.02.17
|66291
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|12.02.17
|Löschung
|27.01.17