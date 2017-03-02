Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After Eurozone CPI, PPI, Unemployment Rate




02.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat issued euro area preliminary inflation figures for February, producer price index and unemployment rate for January.


After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 5:02 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8580 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0524 against the greenback and 120.19 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05281 1,05512 -0,0023 -0,22% 02.03./12:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05281 -0,22%  12:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283909 QV ultimate (unlimited) 08:46
322 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 01.03.17
2410 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 22.02.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...