Euro Little Changed After Eurozone CPI, PPI, Unemployment Rate
02.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat issued euro area preliminary inflation figures for February, producer price index and unemployment rate for January.
After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 5:02 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8580 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0524 against the greenback and 120.19 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05281
|1,05512
|-0,0023
|-0,22%
|02.03./12:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05281
|-0,22%
|12:30
= Realtime
