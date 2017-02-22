Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone CPI Data
22.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat issued euro area inflation figures for January.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8446 against the pound, 1.0642 against the Swiss franc, 1.0507 against the U.S. dollar and 118.89 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,0502
|1,05357
|-0,0034
|-0,32%
|22.02./13:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,0502
|-0,32%
|13:19
