Euro Little Changed After ECB Minutes




16.02.17 13:51
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank released the monetary policy meeting accounts from the January meeting, at 7.30 am ET Thursday.


After the release, the euro changed little against its major rivals.



As of 7:35 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.0639 against the greenback, 0.8510 against the pound, 1.0647 against the Swiss franc and 120.86 against the yen.


