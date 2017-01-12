Euro Little Changed After ECB Minutes

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of the European Central Bank's account of monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 7 and 8 at 7:30 am ET Thursday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0672 against the greenback, 121.75 against the yen, 0.8680 against the pound and 1.0741 against the Swiss franc around 7:31 am ET.

