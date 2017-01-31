Euro Higher After Eurozone Inflation Climbs To 4-year High

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro was higher against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, after data showed that Eurozone economy expanded more than forecast in the fourth quarter and inflation climbed in January to the most since February 2013, indicating signs of pick up in the euro area.





Preliminary data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated strongly in January, mainly led by energy prices, to exceed economists' expectations, while the core figure held steady.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.1 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, was 0.9 percent in January, unchanged from December. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Energy price inflation jumped to 8.1 percent from 2.6 percent.

Separate data from the same agency showed that the euro area economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter.

Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, faster than the 0.4 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. Economists had forecast the growth rate to remain at 0.4 percent.

Another data from the same agency showed that the Eurozone unemployment rate fell to the lowest in more than seven years in December.

The jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent in December from revised 9.7 percent in November. This was the lowest since May 2009

The currency held steady against its major opponents in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.

The 19-nation currency, having declined to a weekly low of 121.30 against the yen at 10:15 pm ET, reversed direction and recovered to 122.03. If the euro extends rise, 126.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy as widely expected and upgraded its economic outlook at its first meeting of this year.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members on Tuesday decided by a 7-2 vote to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

Following a decline to 1.0685 against the greenback at 2:30 am ET, the euro bounced off with the pair trading at 1.0709. The next possible resistance for the euro-greenback pair is likely seen around the 1.10 mark.

The common currency edged up to 1.0662 against the Swiss franc, after having fallen to 1.0638 at 5:00 pm ET. On the upside, 1.08 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the euro-franc pair.

The single currency advanced to 0.8634 against the pound, its strongest since January 24. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.88 region.

Data from the Bank of England showed that U.K. mortgage approvals rose to a nine-month high in December.

Approvals for house purchase were 67,898 versus 67,461 in November. This was the highest since March, when approvals totaled 70,089. Economists had forecast approvals to rise to 68,900.

The euro rose to 1.4728 against the kiwi, 1.4201 against the aussie and 1.4058 against the loonie, from its early lows of 1.4664, 1.4131 and 1.3993, respectively. Further uptrend may see the euro challenging resistance around 1.52 against the kiwi, 1.44 against the aussie and 1.42 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, Canada GDP data for November, industrial and raw materials price indexes for December, U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price index for November and U.S. Chicago PMI and consumer confidence, for January, are set to be published in the New York session.

