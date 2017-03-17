Euro Falls As Le Pen Gains In French Polls

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after a survey showed growing support for the anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in the first round of French Presidential election on April 23.

The latest Opinionway poll showed Le Pen beating Emmanuel Macron by 28 percent - 25 percent of votes in the first round of election.





The support for the Front National leader has surged ahead by one percentage points in the second round, although the centrist candidate is tipped to win by 59-41 percent of votes.

The euro dropped to 1.0732 against the greenback and 121.42 against the yen, from its early 1-1/2-month high of 1.0782 and a 3-day high of 122.25, respectively.

The euro slipped to 1.5296 against the kiwi and 1.3954 against the aussie, off its early 4-day high of 1.5440 and a 3-day high of 1.4055, respectively.

The euro was trading lower at 0.8684 against the pound, compared to an early high of 0.8737.

Pulling away from early highs of 1.4368 against the loonie and 1.0742 against the franc, the euro weakened to 1.4314 and 1.0697, respectively.

The next possible support for the euro may be seen around 1.06 against the greenback, 120.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the pound, 1.06 against the franc, 1.42 against the loonie, 1.38 against the aussie and 1.51 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM