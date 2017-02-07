Euro Falls Amid French Election Concerns

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday amid concerns over French politics, after France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen pledged to pull France out of the eurozone and protect it from the effects of globalization.





The French presidential vote is due to be held in April. Investors are worried about the financial instability in the nation, as this may increase pressure on the European Central Bank ECB to further support the monetary union, following Greece struggles to secure its next bailout payment.

French presidential nominee Francois Fillo's campaign became weaker, due to a financial scandal involving his family.

Dutch and German elections are due on March and September, respectively.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets are mostly lower on continuing uncertainty about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. News that a federal judge halted Trump's executive order on immigration added to the recent uncertainty about the travel ban, also weighed on the Stock markets.

Monday, the euro showed mixed trading against other major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the yen, it rose against the pound.

In the Asian trading, the euro fell to more than a 2-month low of 119.74 against the yen, and a 4-day low of 0.8585 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 120.10 and 0.8618, respectively. If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 118.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the pound.

Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 1-week low of 1.0704 and 1.0645 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0749 and 1.0649, respectively. The euro may test support near 1.05 against the greenback and 1.05 against the franc.

The euro edged down to 1.4019 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4060. The euro is likely to find support around the 1.38 region.

Looking ahead, U.K. Halifax house price index for January is set to be published at 3:30 am ET.

At 7:00 am ET, New Zealand's Global Dairy Trade is due to be held.

In the New York session, U.S. and Canada trade data, U.S. consumer credit and Canada building permits- all for December and Canada Ivey's PMI for January - are set to be announced.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM