Euro Falls Ahead Of PMI Reports




01.03.17 09:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its manufacturing PMI figures for Italy.

PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET. Meanwhile, Germany's unemployment figures for February is due at 3:55 am ET.


Ahead of the reports, the euro fell against the other major currencies.


As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8516 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0534 against the U.S. dollar and 119.59 against the yen.


