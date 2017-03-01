Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Falls Ahead Of PMI Reports
01.03.17 09:55
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its manufacturing PMI figures for Italy.
PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET. Meanwhile, Germany's unemployment figures for February is due at 3:55 am ET.
Ahead of the reports, the euro fell against the other major currencies.
As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8516 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0534 against the U.S. dollar and 119.59 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05418
|1,05733
|-0,0032
|-0,30%
|01.03./10:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05418
|-0,30%
|10:40
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|283897
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|10:20
|320
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|28.02.17
|2410
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|22.02.17
|39
|Stirbt der Euro in Italien?
|20.02.17
|66298
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|18.02.17