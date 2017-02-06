Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Falls Ahead Of Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index
06.02.17 10:42
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, Sentix releases euro area investor confidence survey results for February.
The sentiment index is seen falling to 16.8 points in February from 18.2 in January.
Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.
As of 4:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8616 against the pound, 1.0651 against the Swiss franc, 1.0748 against the U.S. dollar and 120.98 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,0736
|1,0788
|-0,0052
|-0,48%
|06.02./11:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07356
|-0,49%
|11:30
= Realtime
