Euro Falls Ahead Of Eurozone PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Tuesday, Markit publishes Eurozone flash PMI data for February.



The composite PMI is expected to drop to 54.3 in February from 54.4 in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.

As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8500 against the pound, 1.0636 against the Swiss franc, 1.0564 against the U.S. dollar and 119.92 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM