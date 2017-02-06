Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Falls Against Most Majors Ahead Of German Factory Orders




06.02.17 08:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to release German factory orders data for December in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET.

Orders are forecast to grow 0.7 percent on month after declining 2.5 percent in November.


Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its most major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the Japanese yen.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8622 against the pound, 1.0693 against the Swiss franc, 1.0769 against the U.S. dollar and 121.33 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,07533 1,0788 -0,0035 -0,32% 06.02./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,07533 -0,32%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
145 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 09:35
283344 QV ultimate (unlimited) 05.02.17
2393 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 04.02.17
66287 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 01.02.17
  Löschung 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...