Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Falls Against Most Majors Ahead Of German Construction PMI Report
06.02.17 09:43
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Markit Economics is scheduled to issue Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for January at 3:30 am ET Monday.
The indicator stood at 54.9 in December.
Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its most major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the greenback, the franc and the yen.
As of 3:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8628 against the pound, 1.0688 against the Swiss franc, 1.0747 against the U.S. dollar and 121.04 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07347
|1,0788
|-0,0053
|-0,49%
|06.02./11:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07347
|-0,49%
|11:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|147
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|11:00
|283344
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|05.02.17
|2393
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|04.02.17
|66287
|Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread
|01.02.17
|Löschung
|27.01.17