Euro Falls Against Majors

The euro dropped against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.





The euro retreated to 1.0671 against the greenback, 0.8735 against the pound, 122.23 against the yen and 1.0775 against the franc, from its early near 5-week high of 1.0714, near 2-month high of 0.8787, 1-1/2-month high of 122.89 and more than 3-month high of 1.0825, respectively.

The single currency eased to 1.4084 against the aussie, 1.5374 against the kiwi and 1.4348 against the loonie, from its previous 6-week high of 1.4184, more than 4-month high of 1.5454 and near a 4-month high of 1.4418, respectively.

The euro is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback, 0.84 against the pound, 118.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the franc, 1.41 against the loonie, 1.38 against the aussie and 1.50 against the kiwi.

