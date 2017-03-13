Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Falls Against Majors




13.03.17 10:36
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.


The euro retreated to 1.0671 against the greenback, 0.8735 against the pound, 122.23 against the yen and 1.0775 against the franc, from its early near 5-week high of 1.0714, near 2-month high of 0.8787, 1-1/2-month high of 122.89 and more than 3-month high of 1.0825, respectively.


The single currency eased to 1.4084 against the aussie, 1.5374 against the kiwi and 1.4348 against the loonie, from its previous 6-week high of 1.4184, more than 4-month high of 1.5454 and near a 4-month high of 1.4418, respectively.


The euro is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback, 0.84 against the pound, 118.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the franc, 1.41 against the loonie, 1.38 against the aussie and 1.50 against the kiwi.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06747 1,06746 -   0,00% 13.03./12:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06747 0,00%  12:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284207 QV ultimate (unlimited) 11:14
7 DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO. 12.03.17
352 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 11.03.17
2414 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...