Euro Falls After Eurozone Retail Sales




03.03.17 11:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat has released euro area retail sales for January.


Following the of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals


As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8601 against the pound, 1.0657 against the Swiss franc, 1.0516 against the U.S. dollar and 120.17 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



