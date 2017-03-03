Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Falls After Eurozone Retail Sales
03.03.17 11:21
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat has released euro area retail sales for January.
Following the of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals
As of 5:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8601 against the pound, 1.0657 against the Swiss franc, 1.0516 against the U.S. dollar and 120.17 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05431
|1,05066
|0,0037
|+0,35%
|03.03./12:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05431
|+0,35%
|12:45
