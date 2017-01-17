Euro Eases Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due.



The economic confidence index is forecast to climb to 18.4 in January from 13.8 in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro eased against the franc, pound and the yen, but rose against the greenback.

The euro was worth 1.0680 against the greenback, 120.71 against the yen, 1.0715 against the franc and 0.8770 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

