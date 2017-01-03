Euro Eases From Early Highs Ahead Of German Jobless Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:55 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment data.



The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6 percent in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it retreated from early highs against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0436 against the greenback, 123.08 against the yen, 1.0695 against the franc and 0.8503 against the pound as of 3:50 am ET.

