Euro Eases After ECB Stands Pat On Rates

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro trimmed its early gains against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key rates and asset purchase program unchanged, despite a pickup in inflation, as the Governing Council wants to see whether the price pressures are sustainable amid the political risk in Europe.





The Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%, while the rate on deposits parked overnight at the bank remains at minus 0.4%. The rate on the bank's marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros in April from the current 80 billion euros.

The central bank said it is "ready to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration" if its modest inflation expectations are not met.

The ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver press conference at 8:30 am ET, with investors seeking clues about future of monetary policy. Draghi is also set to present the latest batch of the quarterly ECB Staff macroeconomic projections.

The euro was trading higher early in the European session after a new survey put a one percentage point lead to French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, with the far right leader Marine Le Pen trailing in second in the initial round of the French presidential elections next month. The Harris Interactive poll showed that Macron would win 26 percent of the vote, compared to 25 percent for Le Pen.

The single currency was trading mixed in the Asian session. While the euro declined against the greenback and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.

The common currency eased back to 1.0708 against the Swiss franc, from a 2-day high of 1.0728 set at 4:30 am ET. The currency had already set a 3-day low of 1.0684 at the beginning of today's trading. The pair was valued at 1.0696 when it closed Wednesday's trading.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, in line with expectations.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 3.3 percent in February as expected by economists.

The euro pared some of its early gains against the greenback with the pair trading at 1.0555. This may be compared to a 6-day low of 1.0525 hit in the Asian session. The pair finished yesterday's trading at 1.0541.

Following near a 2-month high of 0.8700 hit against the pound at 4:30 am ET, the euro fell back to 0.8663 following the ECB announcement. On the downside, 0.85 is possibly seen as the next support level for the euro.

Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that U.K. house price balance stood unchanged in February, with a score of +24.

That was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from +25, and it beat forecasts for +23.

The euro reversed from an early more than 4-week high of 121.44 against the Japanese yen with the pair trading at 120.88. Further downtrend may see the euro challenging support around the 119.00 region.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan's M2 money stock rose 4.2 percent on year in February, coming in at 958.3 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

The euro retreated to 1.4031 against the aussie and 1.5266 against the kiwi, from its early 5-week high of 1.4102 and a 4-month high of 1.5323, respectively. If the euro extends decline, it may locate support around 1.39 against the aussie and 1.51 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, Canada house price index for January, U.S. import price index for February and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 4 are slated for release in the New York session.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM