Euro Drops Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone Industrial Production




12.01.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes industrial production data for November.

Eurozone industrial output is expected to gain 0.5 percent on month in November, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in October.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was worth 1.0640 against the greenback, 121.29 against the yen, 0.8670 against the pound and 1.0715 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.


