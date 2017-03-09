Euro Drops Following ECB Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank kept its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent following its meeting in Frankfurt.



Following the decision, the euro dropped against its major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 1.0550 against the greenback, 120.94 against the yen, 0.8671 against the pound and 1.0712 against the Swiss franc around 7:47 am ET.

