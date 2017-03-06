Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Drops Ahead Of German Factory Orders
06.03.17 08:10
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is scheduled to issue German factory orders for January.
Ahead of the data, the euro declined against its major rivals.
At 1:55 am ET, the euro was worth 1.0596 against the greenback, 1.0694 against the franc, 0.8628 against the pound and 120.58 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06203
|1,06225
|-0,0002
|-0,02%
|06.03./10:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06203
|-0,02%
|10:32
= Realtime
