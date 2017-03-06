Euro Drops Ahead Of German Factory Orders

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is scheduled to issue German factory orders for January.

Ahead of the data, the euro declined against its major rivals.


At 1:55 am ET, the euro was worth 1.0596 against the greenback, 1.0694 against the franc, 0.8628 against the pound and 120.58 against the yen.


