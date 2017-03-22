Euro Drops Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.





The euro reversed from an early high of 1.0818 against the greenback, edging down to 1.0776.

The euro fell to a 3-week low of 119.79 against the yen, 5-day low of 1.0706 against the franc and more than a 2-week low of 0.8643 against the pound, off its early highs of 120.84, 1.0746 and 0.8669, respectively.

The 19-currency retreated to 1.4073 against the aussie, from an early 9-day high of 1.4117.

If the euro extends decline, it may find support around 1.06 against the greenback, 119.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the franc, 0.85 against the pound and 1.39 against the aussie.

